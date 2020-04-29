Home

Ernest Vacca


1960 - 2020
Ernest Vacca Obituary
Vacca, Ernest
1960 - 2020
Ernest P EP Vacca, died from a malignant Glioblastoma on April 29, 2020. Survived by daughter, Kourtney Vacca; and granddog, Sassy; mother, Jean Vacca; sisters, Cindy Parsons, Sheila (Bill) Riat. Preceded in death by father Ernest M. Vacca, and survived by nieces and nephews; special friends, Dianna Gill and Sandy Buyko, as well as many many life long friends. He was the former owner of Doolins Pub and enjoyed golfing, the Buckeyes and Blue Jackets. He also took pleasure in spending time at Seabrook Island, S.C., as well as partaking of a "nip" or two of Crown Royal. A special thanks to Dianna and Sandy for their steadfast help through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2020
