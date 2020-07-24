Or Copy this URL to Share

Waddell, Ernest

1921 - 2020

Ernest Waddell Jr., 98, of Westerville, formally of Angola, NY, passed away July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of late Betty (nee Albright) Waddell; devoted father of Elizabeth Waddell, Jacqueline (James) Menke, Ernest "Sam" Waddell III, Donald (Debra) Waddell, Carol (David) Waddell-Sheets, Ann Waddell, and David (Cynthia Olrogge) Waddell; dear brother of Herb Waddell, Bob Waddell, late Harold Waddell, late Jessie Level, late Alice Mann, and late Helen Bartha; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home, 2546 Lake Rd., Silver Creek, NY 14136.



