|
|
Yezzi, Ernest
1930 - 2020
Ernest Yezzi, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Rosa (Baccaccisa) Yezzi, siblings Anita, Mary, Ralph, Julia, Alphonso and Joseph. Survived by wife, Ann; children, Ernie II, Letha (Ed) Butcher, Adam (Estill Saylers, Jr.), Jim (Ilene) Burkart and Bette (Joe) Humphrey; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Vincent (Craig Price); many nephews, nieces and cousins. His family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-7p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Wounded Warrier Project or OhioHealth Hospice. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020