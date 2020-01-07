|
|
Fraley, Ernestine
1932 - 2020
Ernestine Fraley, age 87. Sunrise December 9, 1932 and Sunset January 1, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The FRALEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020