Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Ernestine Peck


1928 - 2019
Ernestine Peck Obituary
Peck, Ernestine
1928 - 2019

Ernestine Peck, 91, of Columbus (Hamilton Meadows) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Ernest and Nola (Cordel) Lambert. In addition to her parents and 7 siblings, Ernestine is preceded in death by, Lawrence Peck, her loving husband of 56 years. Ernestine is survived by sons; Paul (Sue) Peck of Columbus and Neal (Linda) Peck of Powell; 4 grandchildren; Jean (John) Handley of Reynoldsburg, Jennifer (Tim) Cox of Xenia, Sean (Hannah) Peck of Goshen, IN and Megan (Matt) Pelletier of Columbus, 4 great grandchildren; Allison, Ryan, Logan and Nolan; 4 siblings; Maybelle (Roger) Madison, Wanda Lambert, Johnny Lambert and Ruth Woodring. Ernestine owned her own beauty salon for many years and worked at Rosemont School for Girls where she taught cosmetology. She attended Walnut Hills Methodist Church. Funeral services are Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home in Groveport followed by a graveside service at Obetz Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Scioto Community staff for the care they so lovingly provided.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019
