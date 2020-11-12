Washington, Ernestine
1936 - 2020
Ernestine Washington, born December 7, 1936 went on to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. She lived her entire life in central Ohio, a graduate of East High School. She was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Washington and her twin brother Ernest. Ernestine was a trained beautician who worked many years at Benton's Beauty shop. Additionally, she worked several years with Lifecare Alliance and upon retirement served as a volunteer. She loved traveling and going to music festivals. Blues and Jazz were her favorites. She would close her eyes and shimmy her shoulders to the music. Ernestine is survived by a host of loving friends, whom she thoroughly enjoyed and extended family. Ernestine will be greatly missed. Gathering at Woodyard East Chapel, 2300 E. Livingston Ave., Monday, November 16, 1-2:30pm, Time of Remembering: 2:30-3pm. Share at www.orwoodyard.com