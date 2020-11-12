1/1
Ernestine Washington
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Washington, Ernestine
1936 - 2020
Ernestine Washington, born December 7, 1936 went on to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. She lived her entire life in central Ohio, a graduate of East High School. She was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Washington and her twin brother Ernest. Ernestine was a trained beautician who worked many years at Benton's Beauty shop. Additionally, she worked several years with Lifecare Alliance and upon retirement served as a volunteer. She loved traveling and going to music festivals. Blues and Jazz were her favorites. She would close her eyes and shimmy her shoulders to the music. Ernestine is survived by a host of loving friends, whom she thoroughly enjoyed and extended family. Ernestine will be greatly missed. Gathering at Woodyard East Chapel, 2300 E. Livingston Ave., Monday, November 16, 1-2:30pm, Time of Remembering: 2:30-3pm. Share at www.orwoodyard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
(614) 237-6345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved