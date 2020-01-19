|
|
Fortney, Ernie
1924 - 2020
Ernie Fortney passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 18, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Lumberport, West Virginia to Hugh & Martha Fortney. He is survived by Sarah his beloved wife for 62 years. Also survived by children Ruth Ann (Daniel Maloney), Kay, Kim (Gary Brown), and Clark (Heather McKay), grandchildren Faye and Lila Brown, Houston and Colleen Fortney, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Gage. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Hess and brothers Hugh and George. Ernie was a gentle soul who humbly led with great strength, fully committed to his family and faith. He was a true nature enthusiast, gardener and craftsman. A Fairmont State graduate, Ernie was always hard at work. He began as a farmer with his own beehive at age 4, worked as oiler, coal miner, machinist, shared talents at North American Aviation and taught Industrial Arts for 27 years at Columbus Public Schools. He proudly served in the US Army in WW II. His life on earth ended peacefully as he looked upon an amaryllis flower that bloomed just as his soul imparted. A celebration of life service will be held at Mifflin Presbyterian Church in Gahanna, Ohio followed by fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mifflin Presbyterian Church. Family wishes to express gratitude to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave online condolences and see service times and dates please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020