Ernie Johnston Obituary
Johnston, Ernie
1950 - 2019
Ernie Johnston, age 68, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Retired from Roadway Express and proud Navy veteran. Preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Marie Johnston, brother Joe Johnston and sister Judy Sandifer. Survived by his daughters, Beth (Hubert) Dulay and Sarah Johnston; grandchildren, Aster and Nico Dulay; sisters, Sue (Mike) Frissora, Mary White and Joann (Frank Gonzales) Johnston; brother, Ron (Linda) Johnston. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 7p.m. with visitation from 6-7p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans for Peace at Veteransforpeace.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
