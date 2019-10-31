|
Mattenklott, Ernst
Ernst D. Mattenklott, age 85, of Westerville, passed away October 30, 2019. He served in the United States Army with the Special Forces and was the recipient of the Purple Heart for Military Merit. He is survived by his partner, Joy Copeland; daughters, Sheila (Ed) Bennett and Rita (Gary) Dulaney; grandchildren, Brandye, Jeremy, Ashley, Courtney, Edgar and Grace; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Cole, Everett, Chase, Archer, Carli, Anjyl, William, Charliegh, Tryskan and Kevin Jr. Funeral services for Ernst will be held Saturday, November 2 at 1pm at the Mausoleum at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 800-864-2295.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019