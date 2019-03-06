|
Zaayer, Erva Ann
1940 - 2019
Erva Anne Zaayer, 78, of Powell, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Erva was born on July 8, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clardon and Audrey Derenburger. She is preceded in death by her parents Clardon and Audrey Derenburger, husband Robert W. Zaayer, Sr., niece Theresa Cave and beloved dog, Wilson "Aka Cujo". Erva is survived by her sons, Robert (Janet) Zaayer, Jr., Michael (Leah) Zaayer, and Matthew Zaayer; daughter, Cheri (Tim) Dickens; grandchildren, Amy, Jenny, Adam, Ethan, and Nicklaus; great-grandchildren, Connor, Cole, Brooklynn, and Eli; sister, Jeanne Scharte; close friends, Kay Lawson, Manuel and Guadalupe (Lopez) Saucedo, Donavan, Dilan, and Devin (Lopez) Saucedo; along with many other close family and friends. Erva enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1pm with Father Jim Black officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019