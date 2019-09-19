|
Barnes, Ervin
Ervin "Ernie" Barnes, age 81, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Arbors at Stow Nursing Home. Ernie battled Alzheimer's Disease for over 10 years. He was born in Boomer, North Carolina on July 10, 1938. He moved to Columbus, Ohio in the late 1950s when he joined F & R Lazarus where he worked in both Columbus and Cincinnati for 53 years. An Army veteran who was a whiz at putting up a tent, Ernie was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, Ford fan, Miller Light fan, and motorcycle fan. A fine dresser with a crisp crease to his pants and cowboy boots to match, he was a mentor, comic, and all-around good human. Ernie is preceded in death by his wife Johnnie Mae of Columbus, Ohio and his sister Magaline Johnson of Elizabeth, New Jersey. He is survived by his beloved family which includes his son, Sherrill Anthony Barnes; grandchildren, Anthony Foster, Keisha Hale, Shontiera Barnes, Michael Bearden, and Zephaniah Barnes; great grandchildren, Khairi Thomas, Laila Carmon, Johnwtaya Bosley, Sir Johnwta Bosley, Te'Shaun Davis, and Antonio Barnes; and loving family in both New Jersey and North Carolina. He is also survived by Cheryl Taylor, his significant other of 38 years, along with her children, Cheri Eyink and Micah Taylor, two grandchildren, and family across Ohio. Friends may call at THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF MACEDONIA, 1280 EAST AURORA RD (OH RTE 82), MACDEDONIA FOR VISITATION SATURDAY FROM 10-11 AM. Funeral service to immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus on Friday, September 27 at 12noon. He is loved; he is missed. The world is a little less bright, until we think of that smile and can't help but smile in return. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the online at alz.org/donate or send a check to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019