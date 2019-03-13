|
Ultican, Ervin
1924 - 2019
William Ervin Ultican, 94 years 6 months, of Pickerington, Ohio, died peacefully at Amber Park on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Ervin was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War in 1945 and 1946 as a Staff Sergeant. Ervin was a retired Public School Administrator of 38 years. He served as a High School Principal at the following schools: Uhrichsville High School, Norwalk High School, and ended his career at Ravenna High School for his last 17 years. Erv and his wife June relocated to the Pickerington area to be near family. While here, they opened "Miss June's Learning Center" for 15 years. Erv was known to many of the students as "Grandpa" while doing his part at the school. Ervin was an avid sports fan of all Pickerington sports teams and followed all six grandchildren through their events from PYAA through High School and College. He would always be recognized in the bleachers throughout the community. Ervin was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years June, parents William and Josephine Ultican, sister Francis and his son-in-law Frank Keitch. Ervin is survived by his loving family: daughter, Kris Keitch; son, Kreg (Chris) Ultican; grandchildren, Kent (Kylie) Keitch, Kaleen (Will) Rutherford, Dustin Ultican, Derek (Ashley) Ultican, Danielle Ultican, and Drew Ultican; and his great-grandchildren, Kadyn and Konnor Keitch, Henry, Oliver, and Winston Rutherford, and Adaline Johnson. Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019