Erving Holliday


1940 - 2020
Erving Holliday Obituary
Holliday, Erving
1940 - 2020
Erving "Sonny" Holliday, age 79. Sunrise December 16, 1939 and Sunset April 13, 2020. Private services Thursday, April 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live stream and offer condolences to the HOLLIDAY/ELLISON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
