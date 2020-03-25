The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Esme Masters


1927 - 2020
Esme Masters Obituary
Masters, Esme
Esme M Masters, age 92, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wesley Glen. She was born in Reading, England on November 1, 1927 to the late Arthur and Alice (Hedges) Wheeler. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 and became a US citizen in 1953. Esme was a member of the North Broadway Methodist Church and was a volunteer at Riverside Methodist Hospital for more than 25 years. She is preceded in death by her husband H. Wayne Masters. Esme is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Steve) Bullett of Hilliard; granddaughters, Tracie Boltres of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Tonya (Geoff) Moul, Terri (John) Sells of Upper Arlington; great-grandchildren, Lillian Elizabeth Moul, Michael Edward Moul, Nathan Webster Sells, Abigail Elizabeth Sells and Madeline Ruth Sells; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Due to the current health situation, a private memorial service was held at Union Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date at Wesley Glen. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, https://wish.org/or Children's Hospitalhttps://www.nationwidechildrens.org/. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
