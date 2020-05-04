Essie Ealy
Essie Mae Ealy, age 87, of Canal Winchester, died May 3, 2020 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living. She was born January 28, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Christopher and Anna Hughes. Essie is survived by her daughters, Denise Taylor and Michelle Edwards. Private services will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Interment Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and full obituary at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
