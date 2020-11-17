Harris, Essie
1931 - 2020
Essie Pearl Harris, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, born in Gilbert, WV on June 27, 1931 to Martha and Lee Carter. She passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Damon Harris. Survived by sons, Dale (Janice) Harris and Jerry (Janet) Harris; beloved grandchildren, Dale Jr and Amber Harris. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Saturday at 10am. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com
