Esta Strickland
1950 - 2020
Esta J. Strickland, age 69, went home to be with the Lord May 13, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Services 12PM Friday, May 22. 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1463. Interment, Glen Estates. Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
MAY
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
