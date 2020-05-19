Or Copy this URL to Share

Strickland, Esta

1950 - 2020

Esta J. Strickland, age 69, went home to be with the Lord May 13, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Services 12PM Friday, May 22. 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1463. Interment, Glen Estates. Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store