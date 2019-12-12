|
Brooks, Estelle
1930 - 2019
Estelle May Brooks, age 89, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the comfort and loving surroundings of her home. Born October 9, 1930 and registered November 25, 1930 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, she received her Graduate of Nursing from Harrogate College, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, serving as a nurse in both the UK and USA, was a Past President of the Lockbourne AFB NCO Women's Club, the first Black Woman to serve as President or an Officer in the history of this organization, Past President of the Bethany Presbyterian Women's Organization and various other civic and community contributions and positions. She was an active member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder, and committed her service to the youth and women of the congregation in many capacities. She is predeceased by her loving husband, William Henry Brooks, parents Wycliffe Lecept Service and Rachel Adassa Service, and her brothers Lloyd Service, Charles Service, Wilbert Service and William Service. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughters, Chris Brooks and Cheryl Brooks Sullivan; grandchildren, Rachel Adassa Moore and RN Ashley Chevonne (Bertram) McCleskey; great-grandchildren, Gregory Lewis Sullivan-Crockett and Sunday Estella Levesque, Bertram Maurice McCleskey Jr., and Glen Brooks McCleskey, brother, Wilbert Service; sisters, Elma Service, Kathleen OJudan, Christine Grant and Geneive Ademuyiwa; brother and sister, Sidney and Delores George; sons, Norman Virgil Whiteside and James Green; and many other relatives and friends. Service of Memory 11 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, 206 N. Garfield Ave., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until the start of services. Rev. Edward Lewis officiating, Rev. Dr. Irv. Moxley eulogizing. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Estelle's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019