Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Shiva
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The home of Sarah and Ed Arndt
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Home of Sarah and Ed Arndt
Estelle J. Arndt


1928 - 2020
Estelle J. Arndt Obituary
Arndt, Estelle J.
1928 - 2020
Estelle J. Arndt, passed away January 8, 2020. Family was always most important to her; her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Abe and Sophie Thall, sister and brother-in-law Rose and Ben Smilack. After 70 years of marriage, survived by husband, Norman Arndt; sons, Edward K. (Sarah) Arndt, Randall S. (Jeff Baker) Arndt; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashlie) Arndt, Andrew (Lindsay) Arndt, Jonathan Arndt, Alyssa Arndt; great-grandchildren, Shaina Arndt, Izzie Arndt and Benji Arndt; nephew, Mark (Suzanne) Smilack; nieces, Marcia Smilack and Nancy Ciralsky and their respective families. Born in Columbus on February 6, 1928, she lived her entire life on the east side of Columbus with lifetime friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held 1:30 pm on Friday, January 10 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sarah and Ed Arndt on Friday following interment until sundown, Saturday evening from 7-9pm and Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Cottage at Wexner Heritage Village www.whv.org, or a charity of donor's choice. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
