Pinkins, Ester

1954 - 2019

Esther Pinkins, age 65. Sunrise, March 5, 1954 and Sunset, May 9, 2019. Esther is preceded in death by her father and mother William and Bertha Glover, birth mother Gloria Sterling and brother Floyd Glover. Esther leaves to cherish her memory husband, Moses Lee Pinkins; children, Jeannette (Vaughn) Franklin, Lynnette Pinkins, and Moses (Maya) Pinkins, II; brothers, Clarence (Lois) Glover and Clifford Glover; grandchildren, Moses Pinkins, III , MoShaun, Jaylon, Janasia; great-grandson, Moses Pinkins IV; and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Esther attended Licking Height H.S. in Summit Station, Ohio and worked for the Ohio Department of Taxation until she retired. She was a faithful member of several churches, including many years at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies. Esther had a heart for the "least", the "last", and the "lost". She spent many years ministering on the streets of Columbus where she saw great moves of God on people from all walks of life. Arrangements by HEART & HOPE by SCHOEDINGER. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Esther. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019