Cox, Esther A.
1926 - 2019
Esther A. Cox, age 93, of Columbus, OH, passed on Dec. 14, 2019. Esther worked at The F&R Lazarus & Co until their closing. She is preceded in death by her husband Delbert. Esther is survived by her daughter, Sue Ward; son, Bill (Doris) Cox; grandchildren, Billy Cox, Kim (Justin) Russell, and Jamie Holderman; great grandchildren, Zachery, Kyle, and Kahea Cox. Services will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington OH, 43085. Visitation will be Friday, Dec 20, 2019 from 3-6 PM; funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 AM, with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens after. For full obituary and condolences, www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019