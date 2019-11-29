Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Agudas Achim Cemetery,
2565 Performance Way
Shiva
Following Services
the Black residence.
Esther Black, age 76, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was preceded by her parents Simon and Sarah Gutter, her son Steven Black and sister Shirley Gutter. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Sol Black; daughter, Marcie (Kevin) Karty; and grandchildren, Rhea and Simon Karty. Esther was born in Poland and her family was sent to Siberia to a work camp. They were then sent to a Displaced Person's camp in Germany and came to the US about 1950. She attended Eastmoor High School, and the Ohio State College of Education. She then taught in the Reynoldsburg school system. Graveside services will be held 1 PM Sunday at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be held Sunday following the service until 5 PM at the Black residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
