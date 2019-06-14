|
|
Daveiga, Esther
1949 - 2019
Esther Daveiga, age 70, of Westerville, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St Ann's Hospital on June 11, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1949 to the late James and Jan (Loving) Hawkins in Canton, OH. She was a devoted Christian. Esther is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Daveiga; children, Shasta Criddell and Wesley Hawkins; grandchildren, Karrington Criddell and Cameron Criddell; siblings, Diane (Bill) Stevens, Grace (Robert) Major, Carolyn (Bill) Brown, Jonathan (Jacqueline) Hawkins, Frank (Diane) Hawkins, David (Joan) Hawkins, Charles Hawkins and Kathleen Hawkins; many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Jerry Hawkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Esther Daveiga name to Faith Mission, 245 N. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019