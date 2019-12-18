|
Goldsberry, Esther
1922 - 2019
Esther Kathleen Phillips Goldsberry, 97, is able to say, "I'll Be Home For Christmas" as her final homegoing took place December 16, 2019, at her home in Amber Park, Pickerington. She was surrounded by family, prayers and music in her final hours, just as she would have wanted. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, and now she will be able to spend Christmas with her Savior and her precious husband! Esther was born to Nellie and Frank L. Phillips at their family farm on Phillips Lane in Athens County, OH on September 27, 1922. She married John Dale Goldsberry at midnight on April 5, 1943, right before he shipped out to England for World War II. Their daughters, Suellen Goldsberry (Gary Whetherholt) of Canal Winchester and Teresa (Jeff) Helser of Ashville, survive and tried to fill their Daddy's shoes for the nineteen years Esther lived without him. Devoted grandchildren and nine great-granddaughters spent many hours visiting her, Aimee (Bryce) Kile and Lilith Esther, Rhiana (Josh) Brown and Rylan and Kendall, Andrea Fejes (Ryan Kienzle), Shane Branham, Joshua (Jenn) Branham and Lydia, Guelah and Nellie, Shawna (Brian) Murlin and Grace, Faith and Joy, Justin Branham (Tabitha Draluck). She was pre-deceased by her husband, parents, brother, and her only great-grandson Boaz Branham. She remained close friends with her college roommate, Edelene Wood of Parkersburg, WV. Friends may visit 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a funeral service will take place Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Violet Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to Capitol City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or the Athens Co. Food Pantry, 528 Richland Avenue, Athens, Ohio 45701 in Esther's memory. The family is extremely grateful to all the caregivers from Amber Park and Capital City Hospice, who loved and cared so diligently and lovingly to her every need. Many special relationships were developed over her nine years at Amber Park. We are especially grateful to Melanie from Capital City, who guided us through her final hours and got all her in-state family by her bedside and out-of-state grandsons time to speak to her on the phone during her last few hours. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019