Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leave a Mark Church
4818 Parsons Avenue
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Leave a Mark Church
4818 Parsons Avenue
Columbus, OH
Esther Hoffman


1939 - 2020
Hoffman, Esther
1939 - 2020
Esther Mae Hoffman, 80, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1939 to the late Charles and Marcelline Petch. She is preceded in death by husband William Hoffman, daughter Melissa Barrett, brother Charles Petch, sisters Vernetta Verasso, Betty Petch, Laura Tincher, granddaughter Stevie English, grandsons Skylar English, and Ryan English. Surviving family includes, daughters, Yvonne (Lonnie) Jordan, Tamra (Mary Beth Moore) Hoffman, Kelly English, Delores (Hal Adams) Mercier, Laurie (Hopper) Khoury; son, William (Beverly) Hoffman; granddaughter/daugher, Stacy Casto; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Judy) Petch; sisters, Wilda (Bob) Stoney, Betty (David) Kananen; longtime friend, Kathy Whitaker; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was loved by everyone she met and was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and friend. Esther was a very active member at Leave A Mark Church. She donated her time to the homeless ministry by providing care packages and gift bags. She also participated by serving meals in the Embark Ministry. Esther loved traveling especially cruising, sewing and many other craft projects, but she gained the most joy from spending time with her many loved ones. Visitation will be held from 3-6pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at Leave a Mark Church, 4818 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 6pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at the church. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020
