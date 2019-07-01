The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Jay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Jay


1913 - 2019
Add a Memory
Esther Jay Obituary
Jay, Esther
1913 - 2019
Esther Jay, 106 years of age, passed away at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Her visitation will be held at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (on Rt. 62, a half mile east of Hamilton Road), Gahanna, Ohio 43230 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 12-1pm followed by a 1pm funeral service. Interment will be at Mifflin Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now