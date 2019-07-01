|
|
Jay, Esther
1913 - 2019
Esther Jay, 106 years of age, passed away at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Her visitation will be held at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (on Rt. 62, a half mile east of Hamilton Road), Gahanna, Ohio 43230 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 12-1pm followed by a 1pm funeral service. Interment will be at Mifflin Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019