The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1051 Waggoner Rd.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1051 Waggoner Rd
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Burns


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Esther M. Burns Obituary
Burns, Esther M.
1934 - 2019
Esther M. "Eddie" Burns (nee Farley), 85, passed away on September 22, 2019, after a short illness. Born March 21, 1934, the daughter of Esther ("Grandma") and James Farley, Eddie is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 65 years, William D. (Dave) Burns; children, Karen (Bill) Gruber, Julie Smelser, Michael Burns (deceased), Mitchell Burns and Elaine Burns; grandchildren, Sarah Burns, Drew Smelser, Elizabeth Gruber, Billy (Dakota) Gruber and Caroline (Andrew) Quiett. Eddie was very fond of her many caring nieces and nephews, and her extended family, Teresa (Bill) Wong and children. Eddie was the younger sister of Virginia (George) Bing, Mary Louise (William) Ortman, and Jack (Irene) Farley and sister-in-law to Bob Burns, Jean (Bill) Cover, Rita (Guy) Chambers and Pete (Jeanne) Burns. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday, October 12 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now