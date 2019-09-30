|
|
Burns, Esther M.
1934 - 2019
Esther M. "Eddie" Burns (nee Farley), 85, passed away on September 22, 2019, after a short illness. Born March 21, 1934, the daughter of Esther ("Grandma") and James Farley, Eddie is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 65 years, William D. (Dave) Burns; children, Karen (Bill) Gruber, Julie Smelser, Michael Burns (deceased), Mitchell Burns and Elaine Burns; grandchildren, Sarah Burns, Drew Smelser, Elizabeth Gruber, Billy (Dakota) Gruber and Caroline (Andrew) Quiett. Eddie was very fond of her many caring nieces and nephews, and her extended family, Teresa (Bill) Wong and children. Eddie was the younger sister of Virginia (George) Bing, Mary Louise (William) Ortman, and Jack (Irene) Farley and sister-in-law to Bob Burns, Jean (Bill) Cover, Rita (Guy) Chambers and Pete (Jeanne) Burns. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday, October 12 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019