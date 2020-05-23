Baker (Bagley), Esther Mae
The entire Family expresses great sadness to inform you of the passing of Esther Mae (Bagley) Baker who died on 22 May 2020 at the age of 96. She is the daughter of Paul E. and Clarice M. (McGee) Bagley. She was born in Muskingum County April 15, 1924. She married Wayne Baker and together had three sons, Rev. Larry D. (Rebecca), Gary W. [dec.] (Glenda), David A. [dec.] (Bev). She was grandmother par excellence to Ross A. (Shelly) Baker, Rachel A. Baker, Gretchen L. (Paul) Baptie, and Erin M. Baker-Clark (Jake). Devoted Great grandmother to Caleb A. (Rachel), Jessica E. Baker (Nick Daum), Gary P. Baptie, and Samuel D. Baptie. Loving great, great grandmother to Sophia Ann Baker. She and Wayne ran The Electric Shop in West Jefferson for many years. She and her family also previously owned the Ten Mile Inn and the B&B Motel, both located on Route 40. She was an active member of WJ Zion Lutheran Church, Alpha Gradale Sorority, and WJ Community & Businessmen's Assoc. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, but welcomed extended family and friends into her home for Holidays and Parties, Not only did she love her home, but enjoyed nurturing plants and flowers, inside and out. She was an excellent baker of pies and cookies and rum bars; and made great potato salad! She loved to travel around the U.S. and the world. She quilted, crocheted, and loved to work crossword puzzles. She volunteered many years at Doctors Hospital. Esther Mae enjoyed making quilts for babies with AIDS and donating them to churches. We especially want to thank Visiting Angels, China, Janis, Linda, Sheila, and Tammy for their loving care to Esther Mae for the last 2 years. They were truly "Angels". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 36 So. Center St., West Jefferson, Ohio 43162 or Madison Co. Humane Society, at 2020 Plain City-Georgesville Rd NE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. Family will receive friends from 10a.m.-12p.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12Noon. Pastor Bill McKee, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Due to the current health crisis, guests are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask while at the funeral home. Please share your favorite memory of Esther Mae or send your condolences to the Baker Family by visiting www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com.
The entire Family expresses great sadness to inform you of the passing of Esther Mae (Bagley) Baker who died on 22 May 2020 at the age of 96. She is the daughter of Paul E. and Clarice M. (McGee) Bagley. She was born in Muskingum County April 15, 1924. She married Wayne Baker and together had three sons, Rev. Larry D. (Rebecca), Gary W. [dec.] (Glenda), David A. [dec.] (Bev). She was grandmother par excellence to Ross A. (Shelly) Baker, Rachel A. Baker, Gretchen L. (Paul) Baptie, and Erin M. Baker-Clark (Jake). Devoted Great grandmother to Caleb A. (Rachel), Jessica E. Baker (Nick Daum), Gary P. Baptie, and Samuel D. Baptie. Loving great, great grandmother to Sophia Ann Baker. She and Wayne ran The Electric Shop in West Jefferson for many years. She and her family also previously owned the Ten Mile Inn and the B&B Motel, both located on Route 40. She was an active member of WJ Zion Lutheran Church, Alpha Gradale Sorority, and WJ Community & Businessmen's Assoc. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, but welcomed extended family and friends into her home for Holidays and Parties, Not only did she love her home, but enjoyed nurturing plants and flowers, inside and out. She was an excellent baker of pies and cookies and rum bars; and made great potato salad! She loved to travel around the U.S. and the world. She quilted, crocheted, and loved to work crossword puzzles. She volunteered many years at Doctors Hospital. Esther Mae enjoyed making quilts for babies with AIDS and donating them to churches. We especially want to thank Visiting Angels, China, Janis, Linda, Sheila, and Tammy for their loving care to Esther Mae for the last 2 years. They were truly "Angels". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 36 So. Center St., West Jefferson, Ohio 43162 or Madison Co. Humane Society, at 2020 Plain City-Georgesville Rd NE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. Family will receive friends from 10a.m.-12p.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12Noon. Pastor Bill McKee, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Due to the current health crisis, guests are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask while at the funeral home. Please share your favorite memory of Esther Mae or send your condolences to the Baker Family by visiting www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.