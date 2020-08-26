McCarley, Esther

1930 - 2020

Esther Mae McCarley, 90, went peacefully from her earthly home on August 24, 2020 to be with the Lord in her forever home. She was born on July 5, 1930 in Buchtel, OH. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School in Buchtel, Ohio and Buston Beauty School in Columbus, Ohio. She was employed by Morehouse-Fashion and eventually owned a beauty salon. She was an Aglow chapter president and longtime member of Harvest Assembly of God in Galloway. Most of all she loved sharing Jesus with others and enjoying her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Richard "Dick" McCarley, daughter-in-law Judy McCarley, parents William and Phyllis Wright; brothers Willard and Lawrence Wright and sisters Adda Kinneer Shepard, Margaret Scott, Phyllis Kieffer, and Lillian Williams. Surviving family includes children, Linda (Mike) Carlotta, Cheryl (Jeff) Minnick, Richard A. "Rick" McCarley; sisters, Wanda Cagg and Mary Walsh (Pat) and brother, Daniel (Janet) Wright; brothers-in-law, Jim Silcott and Richard Williams; sisters-in-law, Shirley Byers, Lois Krull; grandchildren, Jill (Joel) Pfeifer and Sarah (Justin) Harrington; great-grandchildren, Elle and Henry Pfeifer and Carter, Madison, Paige, and Abigail Harrington. Visitation will be held from 4-6:30pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Harvest Assembly of God, 8075 Dellinger Road, Galloway, Ohio 43119. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am at the church on Monday, August 31, 2020 with additional visitation from 10:30-11:30am. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH.



