1/
Esther McCarley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCarley, Esther
1930 - 2020
Esther Mae McCarley, 90, went peacefully from her earthly home on August 24, 2020 to be with the Lord in her forever home. She was born on July 5, 1930 in Buchtel, OH. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School in Buchtel, Ohio and Buston Beauty School in Columbus, Ohio. She was employed by Morehouse-Fashion and eventually owned a beauty salon. She was an Aglow chapter president and longtime member of Harvest Assembly of God in Galloway. Most of all she loved sharing Jesus with others and enjoying her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Richard "Dick" McCarley, daughter-in-law Judy McCarley, parents William and Phyllis Wright; brothers Willard and Lawrence Wright and sisters Adda Kinneer Shepard, Margaret Scott, Phyllis Kieffer, and Lillian Williams. Surviving family includes children, Linda (Mike) Carlotta, Cheryl (Jeff) Minnick, Richard A. "Rick" McCarley; sisters, Wanda Cagg and Mary Walsh (Pat) and brother, Daniel (Janet) Wright; brothers-in-law, Jim Silcott and Richard Williams; sisters-in-law, Shirley Byers, Lois Krull; grandchildren, Jill (Joel) Pfeifer and Sarah (Justin) Harrington; great-grandchildren, Elle and Henry Pfeifer and Carter, Madison, Paige, and Abigail Harrington. Visitation will be held from 4-6:30pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Harvest Assembly of God, 8075 Dellinger Road, Galloway, Ohio 43119. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am at the church on Monday, August 31, 2020 with additional visitation from 10:30-11:30am. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Harvest Assembly of God
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Harvest Assembly of God
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Harvest Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved