Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Esther Paul


1938 - 2019
Esther Paul Obituary
Paul, Esther
1938 - 2019
Esther L. Paul, age 81, of Hilliard, OH, passed away October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until time of service. Esther is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Theodore Paul. She is survived by her two children, Lorrie Corrao and Chris Paul; five grandchildren, Nicolas Paul, Justin Paul, Alexander Paul, Spencer Paul, and Kevin Paul; and great grandson, Jensen Paul. To share memories or condolences and to view complete obituary notice, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
