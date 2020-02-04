|
|
Lape, Esther Pauline (High)
1927 - 2020
Esther Pauline (High) Lape 92, of Grove City, passed away February 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 16, 1927 in Johnstown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Sadie (Budd) High, Brothers: Harold High, Bernard High, Sisters: Leta High, Amy Sutner, Ilah Keller, Hazel McCune, Husband of 61 years Jack, children: Jack Lape, Terri Compton, niece Becky Hunter. Survived by children Bonnie Sims, Mike (Vicki) Lape, and a special "daughter" Debbie Sue Decker who provided her with excellent care in her home, daughter in law Abby Lape, son in law Glenn Compton, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Esther was a member of Redeemer's Church West and a member of The Grove City Evans Center where she enjoyed many activities and the company of great friends. Thank you to the Mt. Carmel Hospice for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday February 7 and funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SPENCE MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St, Grove City, Ohio. Pastor Mike Lape will be officiating with interment at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemers Church West (2199 Holt Rd Grove City, OH. 43123. Online condolences may be made at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020