Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH
Esther Smith


1937 - 2020
Esther Smith Obituary
Smith, Esther
1937 - 2020
Esther Mae Smith, age 83, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Delaware, OH, passed away January 30, 2020. She was born January 30, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to the late Henry and Margarita Brockdorff. Esther was an avid Buckeye fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gerald Smith; three children, Debbie (Esley) McCloud, David (Ann) Smith and Kim (Randy) Wallick; seven grandchildren, Steve (Jennifer) McCloud, Tim (Diane) McCloud, Lindsay (John) Holderby, Ali (Andy) Newman, Jeff Smith, Joe Wallick and Ben Wallick; great grandchildren, Tyler, Savannah, John, Ben, Sam, Jack, Charlie and Lucy; great-great grandson, Remington; sisters-in-law, Florence Brockdorff and Martha Martin; brother-in-law, Kenny (Jean) Smith; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43110. Donations may be made in her name to the . Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
