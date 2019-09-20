|
|
Besteda, Ethel
1936 - 2019
Ethel Bernice Besteda, age 83. Sunrise July 28, 1936 and Sunset September 18, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 3330 E Livingston Ave. Interment at Arlington Field of Honor. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BESTEDA Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019