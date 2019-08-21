Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Columbus, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
2777 E. Livingston Ave
Ethel Fletcher Obituary
Fletcher, Ethel
1923 - 2019
Ethel Fletcher, 95, of Columbus, Oh., passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at Vineyard Place, Murrieta, Ca. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Lawrence Watkins Jr., and Elizabeth Watkins. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Paul F. Fletcher Sr., sister Louise Grace, brother Church Watkins. Mrs. Fletcher graduated from Tennessee State University in 1944 with a Bachelor's of Science. Mrs. Fletcher was a member of the Links, Inc., Girl Friends Inc., NAACP as well as the League of Women Voters. Mrs. Fletcher enjoyed socializing, entertaining, and cooking for family and friends. Mrs. Fletcher is survived by sons, Paul Jr. and Karl (Teresa); daughters, Elaine Washington and Carol (Paul) Jones; grandchildren, Connie Washington, Desiree Walker Lamb, Matthew, Christopher, Sean and William Jones; great granddaughter, Julianna Whitney; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Oh. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
