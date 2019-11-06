Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Trinity Assembly of God
1112 Demorest Road
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity Assembly of God
1112 Demorest Road
Ethel Jeanette Gall, age 88, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. Preceded in death by husband Davy Gall, son Jere Gall. Survived by son, Stephen (Chris) Gall; daughter, Brenda (Dave) Wallace; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Charlie (Rosemary) Cross; other loving family and friends. Funeral service Monday 11:30 AM, Trinity Assembly of God, 1112 Demorest Road, where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Pastor Kenneth Keene officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -