Gall, Ethel
1931 - 2019
Ethel Jeanette Gall, age 88, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. Preceded in death by husband Davy Gall, son Jere Gall. Survived by son, Stephen (Chris) Gall; daughter, Brenda (Dave) Wallace; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Charlie (Rosemary) Cross; other loving family and friends. Funeral service Monday 11:30 AM, Trinity Assembly of God, 1112 Demorest Road, where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Pastor Kenneth Keene officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019