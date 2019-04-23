|
Ollangg, Ethel
Ethel M. Ollangg, age 91, passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Altercare. Retired from Crane Plastics and former employee of St. Ladislas rectory. Devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family. She was a member of St. Ladislas choir, was an avid swimmer and loved the ocean. Preceded in death by parents Steve and Mary Grabovich, son-in-law Ken Perry, grandson Otis Perry, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by children, Richard (Suzzanna), Salome', Maria, John, Madonna, Teresa (Derek), Monica, Melinda; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday at St. Ladislas Church, 277 Reeb Ave., where procession will form. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019