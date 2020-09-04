1/1
Ethelyn (Evans) Zimpfer
1922 - 2020
Ethelyn Marie (Evans) Zimpfer, age 98, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband Theodore Allen Zimpfer, and son Kenneth Gene Zimpfer. Dearly loved by her daughter, Faye Zimpfer Herriott and son-in-law, Richard E. Herriott; grandsons, Kenneth J. Zimpfer and Eric G. Zimpfer; and granddaughter, Jennifer Zimpfer Vaughan; granddaughters-in-law, Heidi and Lori Zimpfer; grandson-in-law, Christopher Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Nicolas Melsop, Emily, Katelyn, Kaylee, Kenzie and Makenna Zimpfer, and Nolan and Vera Vaughan; Carrie Cortez and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great–nephews, cousins and other family members—all who loved, respected and admired her. Ethelyn loved God and her family above all else. She led her family by love, acceptance and forgiveness, always welcoming everyone, and cooking and baking--especially her beloved lemon meringue and cream pies--for all of the family and friends' gatherings. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over seventy years and a member of Esther Circle. Ethelyn was a devoted member of the Facire Club, the Leonhardt family club of almost a century. No words can express the family's gratefulness for all of the love, fun and care showered upon her at her residence at Danbury Senior Living. A private graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estate for immediate family will be held due to the current pandemic. Contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church; 404 S. Third St. Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
