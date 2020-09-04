Zimpfer (Evans), Ethelyn
1922 - 2020
Ethelyn Marie (Evans) Zimpfer, age 98, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband Theodore Allen Zimpfer, and son Kenneth Gene Zimpfer. Dearly loved by her daughter, Faye Zimpfer Herriott and son-in-law, Richard E. Herriott; grandsons, Kenneth J. Zimpfer and Eric G. Zimpfer; and granddaughter, Jennifer Zimpfer Vaughan; granddaughters-in-law, Heidi and Lori Zimpfer; grandson-in-law, Christopher Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Nicolas Melsop, Emily, Katelyn, Kaylee, Kenzie and Makenna Zimpfer, and Nolan and Vera Vaughan; Carrie Cortez and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great–nephews, cousins and other family members—all who loved, respected and admired her. Ethelyn loved God and her family above all else. She led her family by love, acceptance and forgiveness, always welcoming everyone, and cooking and baking--especially her beloved lemon meringue and cream pies--for all of the family and friends' gatherings. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over seventy years and a member of Esther Circle. Ethelyn was a devoted member of the Facire Club, the Leonhardt family club of almost a century. No words can express the family's gratefulness for all of the love, fun and care showered upon her at her residence at Danbury Senior Living. A private graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estate for immediate family will be held due to the current pandemic. Contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church; 404 S. Third St. Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.