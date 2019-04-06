The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Van Almsick, Ethyl
1931 - 2019
Ethyl Mae Van Almsick, 87, passed away on April 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Groveport Special Olympics P.O. Box 296, Groveport, OH 43125. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where a visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-7pm and funeral service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00am; interment to follow at Jefferson Township Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
