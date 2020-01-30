|
Fears-Sams, Etta
1934 - 2020
Etta Marie Fears-Sams, age 85, passed away January 27, 2020. Former employee of Summit Trace Condominiums. Preceded in death by sons John and Arthur Fears. Survived by children, Gregory Fears, Sr., Viola Fears-Sams, and Valerie Fears; grandchildren, Tasha Rudolph, Gregory Fears, Jr., Rickie Cook, Christaya Fears; and a host of other relatives. Celebration of Life 10am Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Visit Etta's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020