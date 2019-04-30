|
Ball, Eugene
With great sadness we announce the passing of Eugene W. "Gene" Ball, age 92, of Sunbury, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 1, 1927 in Ironton, OH, son of the late Evan W. and Flora (Lycans) Ball. After Flora's passing, Gene's Dad married Mary P. Patton, who quickly became Gene's Mom. Eugene served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Returning to civilian life, he became a draftsman for the Rockwell Corporation and later for Lennox Industries. Survived by his loving wife of nearly 28 years, Crystal D. (Griffith) Ball; son, Robert Ball, Cincinnati; sister, Darlene (Wesley) Starr, Palm Springs, CA; granddaughter, Jamie Ball. Preceded in death by parents, first wife Merilu (Arrington), sons Christopher and James, brothers Duran and Evan, and sister Dorothy. Friends may call Thursday, May 2 from 12noon-1p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 North St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, OH. Services to follow, officiated by Pastor Frank Carl. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to Genoa Baptist Church. Full obituary details at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019