Eugene Bowers Obituary
Bowers, Eugene
Eugene "Gene" Ray Bowers, 82, of Zanesville and formerly of Delaware, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Delaware Court Health Center. Funeral services celebrating Gene's life will be held 2 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio, 43015, where friends may call an hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors in Oak Grove Cemetery. For details visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019
