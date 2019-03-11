|
D'Angelo, Jr., Eugene C. "Gene"
Eugene C. "Gene" D'Angelo Jr. passed away November 19, 2018 with family members at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla Smith D'Angelo. He is survived by his children Jeff (Susie Frank), Beverly, Tim (Elizabeth Gill), Tony (Colleen), and grandchildren Nick (Claire), Perry, Christopher, Courtney, Catie D'Angelo, Anton and Olivia Pacino. For the past 6 years, Kauser Parveen, a true angel on earth, provided unconditional love, support and care for Gene. She was always there for him and for that our family is forever grateful. Gene has had a tremendous impact on the Central Ohio business and music community. An accomplished musician on the tuba, string bass, and trombone, Gene joined the Tony Pastor Orchestra while still in high school. After graduating, he attended The Ohio State University where he performed in the concert and marching bands, dotted the 'I' at the OSU stadium, and helped found the OSU Jazz Forum. He also wrote the Linden McKinley High School alma mater. He served as Chairman of both the Columbus Association of the Performing Arts (CAPA) and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, where his vision and leadership raised both organizations to new heights. His broadcasting career spanned nearly four decades starting with Taft Broadcasting in 1955. He joined the WBNS Stations in 1972 as the executive vice president of broadcast operations, and general manager for both television and radio. Gene brought a forward-looking, innovative approach to broadcasting. He introduced the 24-hour news format to Central Ohio and built one of the first fully computerized newsrooms in the country. Under his leadership, WBNS-TV was one of the first television stations in the U.S. to use MiniCam coverage, live telecasts from helicopters, and computerized weather graphics. Gene D'Angelo was an instrumental figure in facilitating Columbus Day celebrations throughout the 60's 70's, 80's, & 90's in Columbus, Ohio. He also played an integral part in the Quincentennial celebration in 1992 and spearheaded the Christopher Columbus Santa Maria project. Friends and family are invited to join a celebration of life at the Athletic Club of Columbus,136 E. Broad St. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A tribute will begin promptly 1pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio University School of Music, Priscilla And Eugene D'Angelo Undergraduate Fellowship for Violin, The School of Music, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019