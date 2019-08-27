Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene (Pete) Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene (Pete) Carroll Obituary
Carroll, Eugene (Pete)
Eugene P. Carroll, age 63, transitioned August 18, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9am until time of Home Going Celebration 10am at the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith on 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, Oh 43219. The Rev. Elder Earl Brewer will be officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.