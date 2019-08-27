|
Carroll, Eugene (Pete)
Eugene P. Carroll, age 63, transitioned August 18, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9am until time of Home Going Celebration 10am at the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith on 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, Oh 43219. The Rev. Elder Earl Brewer will be officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019