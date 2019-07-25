|
|
Carter, Eugene
1957 - 2019
Eugene J. Carter, age 61. Sunrise December 2, 1957 and Sunset July 19, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019