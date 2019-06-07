|
|
Clayman, Eugene
1930 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" Clayman, age 89, of Powell, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born January 7, 1930 to Rose and Joe Clayman in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army in the Corp of Engineers- Later serving in Germany in the Medical Corp. After leaving the Army, Gene joined his father and brother Al forming Marysville Steel, Inc. in 1951. He became President and CEO. Gene was a compassionate, devoted, kind and loving man. He worked tirelessly to support his family and community. Among many of his business and civic leadership roles, Gene was President of The Winding Hollow Country Club, Co-Founder and President of The Steel Fabricators Association of Ohio (SFAO), President of The Ohio Chapter of The American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and a Veteran of The Korean War. His passions include mentoring, coaching, work, golf and travel. He and his wife Dena loved to travel; venturing all over the world and had many stories to tell. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dena; his four children, June, Glenn, Marc and Steven; daughter-in-law, Allison, and son-in-law, Michael; three grandchildren, Rachael, Brooke, and Chase Clayman; brothers, Albert (Helene) and Raymond (Allyn); as well as many nieces and nephews. Burial in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Dayton, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019