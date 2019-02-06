|
Couch, Eugene
Eugene Couch, age 83 passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his residence. Eugene was born October 9, 1935 to the late Emma Couch and Eugene Reese. Eugene retired from Norfolk Southern Railway with over 40 years of service. Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 45 years, Gladys M. Couch, sister Irene E. Diggs. Survived by sons, Demetrius Eugene Couch, Markis Chuvalo Couch, Nicholis Alexander (Danielle) Couch; granddaughter, Camryn Celise Couch; sister, Shirley Fountain; sister-in-law, Mary Pollard, all of Columbus, Ohio. Those left to celebrate his legacy and cherish memories are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends. Family will receive friends at 9AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street, until time of the home going service at 10AM. Pastor Roscoe Robey Presiding. Burial Glen Rest Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019