Eugene Cowan


1935 - 2020
Eugene Cowan Obituary
Cowan, Eugene
1935 - 2020
Eugene Cowan was born on December 7, 1935 to Robert and Rebecca Cowan in Alcoa, Tennessee. Eugene moved to Columbus as an early teen and attended Central High School. He worked and retired from the City of Columbus Sanitation Department in 1987 after 30 years. He was an avid Bowler and a member of various leagues and social groups over the years. He was married for 51 years to Barbara Jean Cowan. He was preceeded in death by his parents Robert and Rebecca Cowan, sister June Caldwell and wife Barbara Jean Cowan. Eugene passed away on January 31, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Eugene Anthony Cowan of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Steve Cowan of Washington, DC; daughters, Eugenia Cowan of Atlanta, Georgia and Tracy Lynn Carson (Cowan) of Columbus, OH; granddaughter, Lorraine Marquee Thomas; grandson, William Deville Thomas; great grandsons, Ty'Juan, Landon and Legend Thomas, all of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private arrangements were entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To offer condolences to The COWAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
