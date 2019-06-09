The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Eugene D. Greene

Eugene D. Greene Obituary
Greene, Eugene D.
1944 - 2019
Eugene D. "Gene" Greene age 75, passed away, Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Grand in Dublin, Ohio. Graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1962. Veteran U.S. Army. Retired from Marathon Oil after 36 years of service. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Linda Kaye (Evans) Greene; children, Travis (Jolie Wood), Dirk (Kelly), and Beth (Scott Norris) Greene; grandchildren, Gabi, Gavin and Grace Greene; sister, Beverly Fyffe; and sister-in-law, Sherry Ricks; nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, June 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085 where Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place #100, Columbus, OH 43230. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019
