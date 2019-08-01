|
Trell, Dr. Eugene F.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Eugene on July 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio with family at his side, following a courageous struggle with leukemia. He was one of seven children born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Pasquale and Mary (Christy) Trell. Also preceded in death by Albert, Eileen, William and Rosemary McKinstry. Eugene graduated from East High School, Youngstown State and Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. After an internship and residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, he began the practice of Family Medicine and Anesthesiology in Columbus for 33 years. He also served as President of the Medical Staff and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gene loved his family, his pets, classic cars and The Ohio State University. Go Bucks! Gene is survived by his wife of 54 years, Roberta (Clark) Trell; son, Shawn (Amy) Trell of Hermosa Beach, Ca.; daughter, Robyn (Scott) Collins of Columbus; grandchildren, Aaron and Audrey Trell, Bryce Collins, Jackson, Julia, Everett Shorey; former daughter-in-law, Julie (Steve Stuck) Trell; brothers, Pat (Jeanette) Trell and Donald Trell; nephew, Richard McKinstry. Gene is also survived by many precious relatives and friends whose love and support carried him along his journey. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or Humane Society of Columbus, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019