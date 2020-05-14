Eugene Grubb
1932 - 2020
Grubb Sr., Eugene
1932 - 2020
Eugene Grubb Sr., age 88, of Canal Winchester, died May 12, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born January 26, 1932 in Circleville, Ohio. Private services will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Online condolences and service webcasting at www.spencefuneralhome.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
